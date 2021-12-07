Lowcountry Christmas tree farm offers fresh-cut trees during holiday season

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for fresh-cut Christmas trees? With many area tree lots selling out this holiday season, a Lowcountry farm said they have you covered with plenty of Fraser Firs.

Lebanon Christmas Tree Farm, which is family-owned in Dorchester County, allows families to pick out their own Christmas trees.

They have an array of sizes between 7 and 13 feet available to make your home merry and bright.

“Everywhere you look there are almost zero Christmas trees around, but Lebanon Christmas Tree Farm has a ton to choose from,” farm owners said.

According to the farm’s website, those looking for the perfect tree can either bring their own saw or borrow one to cut down their tree.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy several holiday activities like a train ride or hayride around the farm, fun crafts, a scavenger hunt, and more.

Lebanon is located at 253 Needle Lane in Ridgeville, South Carolina. They are open every day until 5:30 p.m.