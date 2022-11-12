SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A large food bank giveaway will be held in Summerville on Thursday.

According to Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a giveaway on Thursday night at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Summerville.

Lowcountry Food Bank says it will be a “massive” giveaway with a goal to aid community in need.

Supplies will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.

The giveaway will begin at 4 p.m. and will run until supplies last.

The church is located ay 215 E 4th North St.