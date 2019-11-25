Lowcountry music students receive special scholarship for music education

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – This year, a special scholarship is being given to a few talented tri-county students for the purpose of music education.



Dorchester District Two in partnership with the Charleston Wind Symphony and the Summerville Orchestra is providing a year of free music scholarships in honor of a Lowcountry band mom.



Six students within the Tri-County are receiving a year of free music lessons.



This scholarship is dedication to one beloved Lowcountry mom, Elke Stockdale.



Before her passing, Stockdale was a large supporter of music and music education.



This year, her family wanted to honor her in a special way; creating the Elke Stockdale Scholarship Fund with some help from a few local music organizations.



Dorchester District Two along with the Summerville Orchestra and the Charleston Wind Symphony teamed up to create this scholarship.



They tell News 2 that they picked students that they felt were not only talented, but dedicated as well.

“It takes 8 to 10 years to become comfortable with your instrument and we hope we are providing some incentive for that in terms of the lessons that we are able to help students afford.,” says Marshall Forrester, Co-Conductor of the Charleston Wind Symphony.

In the spring, applications for next year will be accepted. To learn more or donate to this scholarship you can click the link here