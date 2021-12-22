Lowcountry nonprofit organization hosts largest groceries, hygiene products, toys distribution in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will host a grocery, hygiene product, baby supply and toy distribution Wednesday in Summerville for the community.

The event will begin at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 22 at Doty Park in Summerville to help give out enough food, hygiene products, and toys for more than 2,000 families.

The event has grown to become the largest toy giveaway in Dorchester County.

The giveaway will be followed by a news conference held by the Community Resource Center at 3:00 p.m.

