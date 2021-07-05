Lowcountry sheriff’s offices hosting event for unsheltered, low-income community

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) have partnered to host “Extending Branches,” an event that provides necessary services for displaced, unsheltered, and low-income persons.

The event is being held on Saturday, July 24 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Grace Chapel in Ladson.

Several other organizations, agencies, and churches are collaborating on the event as well.

Assistance with animals, clothing, mental health, COVID-19 vaccines, HIV testing, rental assistance, temporary shelters, and food will be available. The agencies will be distributing boxes of food and toiletry/necessity bags “on a first come, first served basis.”

DCSO, BCSO, and CCSO are asking the community to help make aware the residents who will most benefit from the event.