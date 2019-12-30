Lowcountry woman turns 106 year old birthday on New Years

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – In just a few days, we will all be celebrating 2020 and on that same day, a Lowcountry woman will be celebrating her 106-th birthday.

On Tuesday, Alice Vaughn will be celebrating the new year along with a birthday.

Alice’s children says she’s got a secret to a long life, hard work, no drinking and no smoking.

Her family tells news 2 that each year gets challenging as she gets older and forgets who they are.

But in return, they refuse to forget her.

“Whether they remember you or not Alzheimer’s, Dementia just keep coming to see them you know who they are you know and what if it’s their last day and you didn’t come to see them that’s on you that’s not on them,” says Angela Strawn, the granddaughter of Alice.