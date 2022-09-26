RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say water will be shut off due to maintenance repairs in Ridgeville on Monday.

According to the Ridgeville Water Department, water will be shut off at the town water tower in Ridgeville from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The water will be shut off for scheduled maintenance repairs.

The following streets will be affected:

Church Street

North Main Street

Ridgeville Road

New Street

Oak Street

Shadow Lane

School Street North Railroad Ave

Officials have issued a boil water advisory for the town of Ridgeville once water is restored.

The boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice. Count on 2 for updates.