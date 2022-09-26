RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say water will be shut off due to maintenance repairs in Ridgeville on Monday.
According to the Ridgeville Water Department, water will be shut off at the town water tower in Ridgeville from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The water will be shut off for scheduled maintenance repairs.
The following streets will be affected:
- Church Street
- North Main Street
- Ridgeville Road
- New Street
- Oak Street
- Shadow Lane
- School Street North Railroad Ave
Officials have issued a boil water advisory for the town of Ridgeville once water is restored.
The boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice. Count on 2 for updates.