DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – A temporary maintenance worker died on Tuesday while working at Dubose Middle School.

According to Dorchester District Two (DD2), the man was on a ladder when the accident occurred. Law enforcement was alerted around 1:30 p.m.

Students have not yet returned to campus.

DD2 employs temporary workers to help with things like painting and facility work during the summer to assist full-time maintenance staff.

No further details have been released.