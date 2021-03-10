Major renovations underway for McKissick Field at Memorial Stadium in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Major renovation plans are underway for McKissick Field at Memorial Stadium in Summerville.

Problems with the grass and issues that occur during rainfall have led officials to begin renovating the historic McKissick field.

“The thing we thought about when Coach Rafferty got the job, we grew up together, was how can we figure out what to do and how to make this better,” said Summerville resident, Jimmy Tupper.

Tupper remodels Lowcountry homes for a living. He also played for iconic Coach John McKissick, alongside his friend, Ian Rafferty, who is now the Greenwave’s head football coach.

“My favorite memory … when we could run out, the band would play (the) Rocky (theme), you know in the 90s Rocky was a pretty big deal. That’s one of the things I always remember. That and winning,” said Coach Rafferty. “It seemed like every time we stepped on this field, we won.”

Coach Rafferty said he wants to see more kids creating memories. Only this time, on a state-of-the-art field.

Renovations to add artificial turf will cost about $700,000, paid for by the Town of Summerville, Dorchester County, and a lot of private donations.

Provided: Town of Summerville

Provided: Town of Summerville

Provided: Town of Summerville

Provided: Town of Summerville

“I think when you add the historic value of this stadium, you know, with the oak tree and everything and once this turf is down, the turf is going to be second to none in the state of South Carolina,” said Coach Rafferty. “I tell our kids at the school, we’re gonna have the same turf the Seattle Seahawks play on.”

The field will also be used for the soccer team, and tournaments in the future.

Concerts and community events like the annual Flowertown Festival will be able to use the facility as well.

Tupper says one reason he headed up the project was because for him, playing at McKissick Field and for Coach McKissick, is all about family.

“Coach McKissick actually coached my uncle in 1952 on his first team. Several of my uncles and my dad – we’ve had players every decade. I played in the 90s, my brothers played, and my cousins played,” he said.

Thanks to the donations, and money from the town and county, Dorchester District 2 will not have to pay any of the cost for the field renovation.

Coach Rafferty says he hopes the have the field ready in time for spring practice.