Man, 16-year-old girl arrested for Saturday afternoon shooting at Azalea Square shopping center

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department on Monday announced the arrest of two people in connection to a Saturday afternoon shooting at the Azalea Square shopping center.

Steven McCray Harrison Jr. (22) was arrested on charges of accessory before the fact of attempted murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a weapon, sale or delivery of a handgun to and possession by certain persons unlawful; stolen.

The suspects were arrested at Northwoods Mall.