Man accused of following, cornering group of teens in Dorchester neighborhood arrested

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Tuesday announced the arrest of Dwayne Alan Thompson (31) of Ladson in connection to a March 28 incident.

According to DCSO, Thompson “[chased] and [followed] two juveniles whom he claimed were speeding and driving recklessly. He blocked the juveniles in on Professor Court in an attempt to keep them there until deputies arrived.”

Thompson has been charged with two counts of Breach of Peace/Aggravated in Nature.

He was given a $10,000 cash/surety bond following a Tuesday afternoon bond hearing.