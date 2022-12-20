DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges after authorities said he engaged in sexual activity with a teenager.

According to affidavits from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s mother filed a report in December after finding “inappropriate communication” between her daughter and an adult man.

Documents show the teen and Terry Lee Kostelak, 28, had engaged in sexual activity between June 2022 and November 2022.

The man allegedly added the teenager – who was 13 at the time – on Snapchat through a “quick add” feature while at a Walmart in Summerville. The report alleges the two had been seeing each other and communicating through social media apps since then.

The teen’s mother said the juvenile was not allowed to have a cell phone and believed Kostelak purchased one for her so that the two could communicate.

Kolstelak was arrested on three charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree and booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center.