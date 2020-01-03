Man arrested after standoff in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) has released details of a standoff that occurred on Barshay Dr. in Summerville on Tuesday morning.

According to DCSO, David Juan Bryant (41) had locked himself in a shed and was burning items in the shed.

The individual who called DCSO said that Bryant had threatened to “burn the building down with himself locked inside”, according to DCSO.

DCSO entered the shed and “observed Bryant under a bed with one hand on a modified propane tank valve and the other holding a lighter near the nozzle.”

Negotiators with DCSO were called to the scene but failed to convince Bryant to come out of the Shed.

According to DCSO, they soon realized that Bryant was actively “releasing propane from the container and attempting to ignite the gas inside the shed.”

Officials set a perimeter and evacuated the area.

Dorchester County Fire and Rescue and Summerville Fire and Rescue were called to the scene and provided a charged hose line, which was used to douse Bryant with water as officials removed him from the shed.

DCSO reported that they observed what appeared to be a military ordnance in the shed, prompting them to call Metro Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel from Charleston County and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Offices.

Authorities “identified and safely removed and disposed of ” the ordnance.

Bryant was taken to Summerville Medical and then to Dorchester County Detention Center, where he is currently being held. He faces charges of: two counts of Possession of an Explosive Device and two counts of Attempted Murder. DCSO expects more charges as the investigation continues.

DCSO says that this is an ongoing joint investigation by their Criminal Investigation Division and the United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

