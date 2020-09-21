Man arrested after tip leads deputies to stolen truck in Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County say a man was arrested Monday after a tip led them to a stolen SUV.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received a tip early Monday morning and responded to a residence on Chrystal Lane in Ridgeville where they located a Nissan Cube that was reported stolen out of North Charleston.

After speaking with a suspect, detectives arrested Paul Harris Sweat for possession of stolen property and booked him into the Dorchester County Detention Center where he’ll attend a bond hearing on Tuesday.

Deputies say Sweat is a suspect in other recent incidents in the Ridgeville and Givhans area.

The case remains under investigation.