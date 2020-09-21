Man arrested after tip leads deputies to stolen truck in Ridgeville

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Paul Harris Sweat | (DCSO)

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County say a man was arrested Monday after a tip led them to a stolen SUV.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received a tip early Monday morning and responded to a residence on Chrystal Lane in Ridgeville where they located a Nissan Cube that was reported stolen out of North Charleston.

After speaking with a suspect, detectives arrested Paul Harris Sweat for possession of stolen property and booked him into the Dorchester County Detention Center where he’ll attend a bond hearing on Tuesday.

Deputies say Sweat is a suspect in other recent incidents in the Ridgeville and Givhans area.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES