DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County said they have made the first arrest in an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Antonio Lamont Ferguson, 45, of Summerville, was booked into the L C Knight Dorchester County Detention Center on Friday morning on charges of distribution of cocaine and distribution near a school.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Summerville Police Department have been involved in what was described as an extensive joint narcotics investigation.

Ferguson is the first arrest in the investigation, according to Lt. Rick Carson with DCSO.

Officials expect more arrests will be made as the investigation continues.