Man arrested and charged in May 23rd homicide on Dorchester Road

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities made an arrest in the deadly May 23rd shooting near a nightclub on Dorchester Road.

A deputy with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling in the area of 8484 Dorchester Road around 1:00 a.m. when they heard shots being fired.

One victim, later identified as Isa Cooper, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He later died at Trident Medical Center.

While executing a search warrant on a residence in Summerville, detectives located and arrested Benjamin Davis for Cooper’s murder.

An investigation is on-going.

