Man arrested following hostage situation in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) has arrested Brian Brown (34) of Summerville following a Friday morning standoff at his home on the 200 block of Poplar Circle.

According to DCSO, a deputy attempted to serve Brown a paper around 9:44 a.m., but he was not home. Later, the female occupant of the home (Brown’s girlfriend) was on the phone with the deputy reporting her car missing, when the car pulled up and Browne stepped out.

DCSO arrived on scene, and Brown barricaded himself, his girlfriend, and a one-year-old child inside the home.

Shortly before noon, Brown allowed the woman and child to leave, at which point SWAT entered the home.

Brown came out of the bathroom in which he was hiding, and “immediately surrendered to deputies without further incident.”

DCSO discovered that Brown “also had an outstanding General Sessions bench warrant for failure to appear on a burglary charge.”