Man arrested for April 17 shooting near Central Avenue in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a man who they say was wanted for an April 17th shooting in Summerville.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to a shooting near Central Avenue where they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Through their investigation, Brandon Tyler Spells was named as the person responsible for the shooting.

Arrest warrants were issued on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

US Marshals, North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office worked to apprehend Spells on Tuesday.

