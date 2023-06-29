DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old man is facing drug-related charges following what Dorchester County deputies called a “significant arrest” Wednesday night.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Metro Narcotics Unit was conducting a drug investigation when one of its detectives observed a marijuana transaction between Keith Rodell Washington and an unnamed individual back in mid-March.

Arrest warrants show deputies later executed a search warrant on Washington’s Vistiana Drive home last week, where they recovered approximately 45 pounds of marijuana.

Washington was booked into the LC Knight Dorchester County Detention Center on Wednesday where he faces charges of distribution of marijuana and trafficking marijuana – 10 lbs or more.

An official from the sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing. They could not say whether additional arrests were likely.