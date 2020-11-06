Man arrested on drug, weapons charges following traffic stop on Old Trolley Road

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County arrested a 31-year-old man after finding drugs and weapons inside his vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, an on-patrol deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Old Trolley Road with an expired license plate decal.

After executing a traffic stop, the deputy stated that they smelled the odor of marijuana and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle.

That is when officials say the man immediately attempted to run away on foot; but after a short chase, deputies were able to apprehend the man.

Photo provided by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office

During a search, deputies located a clear plastic bag with white rock-like material, a bag of multi-colored pills, packages of “Dank Gummies” and “Stoney Patch” – THC products, scales, two containers of marijuana, two drum magazines containing a total of 89 rounds of ammunition, and two stolen firearms.

The suspect, 31-year-old Alonzo Markell Jenkins, was given a warning for the license violation and charged with resisting arrest. Deputies say he’ll also be served a warrant on Friday for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, PWID (possession with intent to distribute) crack, and PWID of a Schedule IV narcotic.