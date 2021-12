ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 43-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of murder following a deadly shooting in St. George.

Dorchester County deputies responded to Shady Grove Road on December 22nd where they found Edwin Montez Boyd dead from a gunshot wound.

Deputies said John Stanford Johnson was arrested Thursday in Orangeburg County.

He has been booked into the L C Knight Dorchester County Detention Center and will have a bond hearing Friday morning.