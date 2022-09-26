SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop.

Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers.

Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical Center where he later died.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide by both the Summerville Police Department and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.

Kennerly is expected to undergo an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina on Thursday.