Man dies days after object strikes the windshield of his vehicle, injuring him on Highway 78

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 52-year-old man died days after something struck the windshield of his vehicle and injured him last week in Dorchester County.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said the victim, Rederick Sidney Primus, was driving along US Highway 78 when an object struck his windshield, injuring him on November 13th.

It’s unclear what that object was.

Primus was taken to Trident Medical Center for treatment where he later died on November 17 from injuries he sustained in the collision.

Coroner Brouthers said Primus is expected to undergo an autopsy Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office is investigating the crash.