Man fatally shot during a suspected burglary near Summerville, deputies say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Friday night near Summerville.

According to Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were responding to a report of shots fired at a location off King Street just before 10:00 p.m.

Investigators believe the suspect had been shot inside a residence following an altercation with a homeowner during a burglary.

The suspect, identified by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office as 21-year-old Dallas White, was transported to Summerville Medical Center by a family member. White later died at the hospital from injuries he sustained in that shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation. An autopsy will take place Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina.