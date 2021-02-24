Man fires 33 rounds into Summerville woman’s house, car after ‘bad business deal’

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating after a woman’s home and car were hit with 33 rounds of gunfire following what she says was a “business deal that went wrong.”

The woman told deputies that she was asleep in her home on Cady Drive when she was awoken around 2:45 a.m. by the sound of gunfire. She looked out her window and saw a “blacked out” sedan fleeing her property.

The victim recognized the car as belonging to a man with whom a business deal had fallen through, and she said he was “upset due to her not giving him the GMC Yukon that was shot.”

Another witness confirmed that the car seen fleeing the property belonged to the man in question.

The victim called the man’s aunt, who said that she saw him arrive home shortly before 3:00 a.m.

DCSO said that the victim’s GMC Yukon and home were shot multiple times. Investigators collected 22 shell casings.

An arrest was not immediately made.