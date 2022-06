RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 64-year-old man killed in a Friday night car crash.

According to Coroner Paul Brouthers, a single-car collision on SC-61 occurred around 11 p.m. on Friday.

The crash was discovered Saturday morning.

Passenger Johnny L. Taste of Eutawville, SC was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear whether Taste was driving the vehicle.

SCHP and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.