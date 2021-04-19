Man injured during weekend shooting in Summerville, police say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Saturday morning.
Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to an area off W. Richardson Avenue where they located a male gunshot victim just before 1:30 a.m.
The man told police he had been shot at least once in the right lower abdomen.
Bystanders who were at the scene applied a cloth rag to the victim’s wound and were applying pressure until Dorchester County EMS arrived.
Police say the victim is recovering from that injury.
No arrests have been made, and a suspect has not been identified.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Summerville Police Department.