Man injured during weekend shooting in Summerville, police say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Saturday morning.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to an area off W. Richardson Avenue where they located a male gunshot victim just before 1:30 a.m.

The man told police he had been shot at least once in the right lower abdomen.

Bystanders who were at the scene applied a cloth rag to the victim’s wound and were applying pressure until Dorchester County EMS arrived.

Police say the victim is recovering from that injury.

No arrests have been made, and a suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Summerville Police Department.