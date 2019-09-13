Man involved in serious DUI crash on I-26 turned himself in Friday morning

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a drunk driver who caused a serious crash on I-26 in June turned himself in to deputies in Dorchester County Friday morning.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened near mile marker 172 just after 3:00 a.m. on June 22nd.

Troopers say 30-year-old Kareen Pinckney, who was driving a 2005 Mercury SUV, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-26 when he struck a 2014 Lexus 4-door sedan early that morning.

The crash resulted in serious injuries to Pinckney, his passenger and the driver of the Lexus.

Pinckney had been hospitalized at MUSC since the crash and turned himself in at the Dorchester County Detention Center Friday morning, where he is expected to have a bond hearing.

Troopers say Pinckney is charged with two counts of felony driving under the influence – resulting in great bodily injury.

The collision remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).