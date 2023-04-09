DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a mother reported her son had been shot in the foot Saturday night in Dorchester County.

According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting just after 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies learned an 18-year-old had been allegedly shot in the foot by an unknown subject while he was walking in the Shagbark Trail area of Archdale.

The wound was not life-threatening.

DCSO says the alleged victim is not cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

