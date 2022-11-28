DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe on Monday announced the sentencing of a Georgia man who pled guilty to a 2019 murder at a Dorchester Road Walmart.

Ke’Various Sparks (22) of Brunswick, Georgia was living and working in North Charleston in September of 2019 when the murder took place.

According to a release from the solicitor, Sparks killed Kevin Holmes (27) of North Charleston during an attempted armed robbery in the Walmart parking lot.

Sparks fled, but witnesses provided a description of his car, which led investigators to identify him as a suspect. Investigators got a search warrant for the home that Sparks was renting and found the clothes he was wearing during the crime burnt in a grill at the residence.

Sparks admitted to the murder and to throwing the gun used during the murder into a nearby pond.

The solicitor’s office said that while Sparks was out on bond for the crime, he was arrested in Georgia on two counts of armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Sparks pleaded guilty Monday right before his trial was set to start. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison.