SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 28 years in prison for the 2020 murder of a Summerville High School student.

Davieon’ta Tisdale (18) was originally charged as a juvenile because he was 15 when the murder occurred in January of 2020. In February of 2022, the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office was given permission to charge Tisdale as an adult.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened at The Gates apartments in Summerville. According to investigators, “two groups of teens met for a gun sale which resulted in a shootout.”

The incident spilled over to a second shootout at the Flowertown Village Apartments, which is when bystander Jaquarie Nasir Perry (16) was fatally shot. Perry had been walking home from track practice at the time.

Tisdale was charged with voluntary manslaughter.