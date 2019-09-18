Man who claimed self-defense in brother’s shooting now charged with murder

Robert Rush (Booking photo: Summerville Police Department)

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who said he shot his own brother in self-defense has been formally charged with murder.

The shooting happened September 10th on Salisbury Drive in Summerville.

911 calls revealed the shooter, Robert Rush, called dispatch because he shot his brother who “tried to attack” him.

Paul Rush, 53, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene when Dorchester County Coroner Office arrived that evening.

Robert Rush was detained by police and later charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Rush was denied bond on the murder charge but granted a $75,000 surety bond for the possession charge.