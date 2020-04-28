Many graduating Summerville High School seniors return to campus one last time

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday marked a special day for 12th graders at Summerville High School as many of the students returned to their campus for the first time in weeks.

The seniors had one last opportunity to stop by the school and pick up their graduation supplies.

“It’s been bittersweet because this is like the last time I’ll be at the school as a senior getting my tassel and my senior blanket, so it’s like my last senior thing that I get to do,” said Becca Bailey.

One by one, seniors drove up, then checked in to make sure their name is spelled and will be pronounced correctly at graduation. They drop that paperwork off, then stop to get a gift from the school – their senior blanket – followed by the Jostens stop, to get their cap, gown and tassel.

“Everything happens for a reason,” said Jaqueline Jauregui. “Maybe this time is for everyone to get closer, for families to reunite, and hopefully this will be over soon so I can have my graduation and walk the stage.”

That is what Summerville High School Principal Kenny Farrell wants as well.

“You know, we want a traditional graduation for these kids and we’re gonna do everything in our power if we can. Or give them something as close as we can. Our plan, our optimism is, we’re going to give them a graduation hopefully,” said Farrell.

Dorchester District 2 says graduation will take place on July 17th. If it cannot happen at the North Charleston Coliseum, they plan to hold a virtual graduation that day.

To see teachers, principals and school resource officers a last time like this is good in some ways.

“You know, the biggest thing we finally get to put eyes on, our seniors in person and it’s a great day outside- it’s just a great day to be a Summerville High School student.”

But’s it’s also surreal.

“Still crazy cause I didn’t even realize when our last day of high school would be… to be back here like this is still crazy that all this is actually happening.”

For many students, driving off campus on Tuesday was the last time they will drive off campus as a student at Summerville High.

Fort Dorchester High School has a similar pick up scheduled for Wednesday.