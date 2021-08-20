Masks required in Dorchester County buildings beginning August 23

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Government on Friday announced that beginning August 23, masks will be required in county buildings regardless of vaccination status.

The decision was made “due to the increased community spread of COVID-19 and impacts to the county workforce and community.”

The requirement applies to all employees, vendors, and visitors.

Dorchester County says that the requirement is in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).