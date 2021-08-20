Masks required in Dorchester County buildings beginning August 23

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Government on Friday announced that beginning August 23, masks will be required in county buildings regardless of vaccination status.
The decision was made “due to the increased community spread of COVID-19 and impacts to the county workforce and community.”
The requirement applies to all employees, vendors, and visitors.
Dorchester County says that the requirement is in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).