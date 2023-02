SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a large food distribution for families in need Thursday in Summerville.

The food giveaway will start at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last. Items will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, so early arrival is encouraged.

The giveaway will take place at Refuge Bibleway Church Of Our Lord Jesus Christ, located at 215 4th N. Street, Summerville, SC 29483.