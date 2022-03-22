DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – As community meet and greets continue this week, residents will have the opportunity to meet with Dorchester District 2 Superintendent candidate Dr. Wesley Tremble on Tuesday night.

The series of meetings allow parents and guardians to get to know the three superintendent hopefuls through public, in-person gatherings.

Dr. Trimble currently serves has an executive area director for the High School Division for Orange County Public Schools in Orlando, Florida.

According to DD2, received his Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Central Florida. They said he received his Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University, and his Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from Western Kentucky University.

Community members had the chance to meet one of the three finalists, Dr. Brenda Hafner, on Monday evening. The final meet and greet will be held Wednesday for Dr. William Robbins.

Tuesday’s meet and greet will begin at 6:00 p.m., with the candidate speaking at 6:40 p.m.