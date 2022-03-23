DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 will hold a final meet-and-greet for its superintendent candidates on Wednesday evening.

Community members will have the opportunity to meet with Dr. William Robbins during a final reception with the candidates.

The series of meetings allow parents and guardians to get to know the three superintendent hopefuls through public, in-person gatherings.

Dr. Robbins currently serves as a Colonel in the United States Army Reserve where he is assigned to the Office of the Surgeon General overseeing the National Disaster Medical System program.

According to the school district, he has served as the Superintendent for the Kershaw County School District since 2018.

He’s previously served as the Superintendent for Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation in Fortville, Indiana for three years, and the Superintendent for Northwestern Consolidated School District in Fairland, Indiana for three years.

DD2 said Dr. Robbins has worked as a principal, assistant principal, athletic trainer, and classroom teacher.

He received his Doctorate in Educational Leadership, his Education Specialist degree, Master of Arts in Education in K-12 Administration, and his Master of Education in Secondary Education from Ball State University. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Allied Health/Athletic Training from Franklin College.

Community members had the chance to meet two other candidates, Dr. Brenda Hafner and Dr. Wesley Trimble, earlier this week.

Wednesday’s meet and greet will begin at 6:00 p.m., with the candidate speaking at 6:40 p.m.