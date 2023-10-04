DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 has installed metal detectors at all three of its high schools.

Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester, and Summerville high schools began using the metal detectors on Wednesday morning. RISE Academy, the district’s alternative school, was already using the detectors.

“For the past several decades schools have practiced fire, tornado, and hurricane drills. These drills are required by federal and state law. It is unfortunate that we now must practice and prepare for additional scenarios that can bring safety risks to our students and staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins.

The district also practiced the “Hold” portion of its standard response protocol on Wednesday. The protocol is used to keep hallways clear for various reasons.

“We take the safety of your children and loved ones seriously and the only way we can become effective with our protocols is to practice and drill. Together we can make a difference,” said Dr. Robbins.

Additionally, the district is using a K-9 weapons detection dog. They also have open-gate metal detectors at many of their extra-curricular activities.

Superintendent Robbins said the district’s security team has spent the past several months working on solutions to increase the quality of safety programming.