Metal detectors at John McKissick Field at Memorial Stadium (Photo: Dorchester School District Two)

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) has implemented metal detectors at extracurricular events.

“This added security measure is another element in our comprehensive plan to provide a safe, welcoming environment for our students, staff, families, and community members,” DD2 wrote to parents.

As of September 8, DD2 will utilize metal detectors at extra-curricular activities inside Dorchester School District Two.

This comes after a former student was arrested with a weapon at the DD2 Football Showdown John McKissick Field. Since the August 18 incident, metal detectors have been installed at John McKissick Field and other DD2 facilities.

DD2 officials recommend that students, parents, and faculty arrive early to events as the school debuts the new system.

The clear bag policy for extra-curricular activities is still in effect.