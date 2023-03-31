SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An annual festival held in the Town of Summerville is expected to draw thousands of visitors over the next three days.

The Flowertown Festival, which is put on each year by the Summerville Family YMCA, will celebrate its 50th year when it kicks off Friday morning.

Organizers say the annual festival serves as a fundraiser in support of health and wellness programs at the YMCA.

“The monies that we raise from this festival go back to our community health program. They go back into our swim program. They go back into our programs to help people live a healthier lifestyle,” said Joe Debney, CEO of the Summerville Family YMCA.

People are invited to walk through areas of Summerville among the brightly colored azaleas, purple wisteria, and white dogwood – springtime blooms that serve as inspiration for the annual festival – to peruse the myriad vendors from local businesses to arts and crafts, collectibles, and even food.

There is also a section geared towards children with fun rides and games.

The festival opens to the public at 9:00 a.m. each day. It closes at 6:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4:00 p.m. on Sunday which is the last day.

Admission to the festival is free.

Road closures will begin at 8:00 a.m. each day. Motorists are asked to find alternate methods of travel around the downtown Summerville area.

“Be patient, as large crowds are expected,” said officers with the Summerville Police Department.