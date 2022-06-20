SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Ground was broken Monday on Nexton’s first vertically integrated mixed-use development.

The Lofts Downtown Nexton will situate one and two-bedroom luxury apartments above approximately 20,000 square feet of retail and dining space.

There will also be a clubhouse, a resort-style pool, fire pits, cabanas, tables and a bar area, and a dog park.

Sharbell Nexton LLC President Thomas Troy said that the goal is “to provide residents and employees with the convenience of city life and the comforts of Lowcountry living.”

The first phase, which is expected to be completed in 2024, will be located at the intersection of Metropolitan Avenue and Sigma Drive.