Mobile COVID-19 testing sites coming to Dorchester County

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County is partnering with Fetter Health Care Network (FHCN) to station mobile COVID-19 testing sites throughout the county.
From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., patients can walk-up or drive-thru the designated sites and receive COVID-19 testing. The full cost of testing is covered by all insurance companies, however all patients will be tested regardless of insurance or ability to pay.
Patients can visit the FHCN website or call 1-800-365-7410 to request a screening. While at the screening facilities, patients are asked to wear face coverings.
The schedule for testing sites is as follows:
|Mon, May 18
|Williams Memorial Elementary, 290 S. Metts St.
|St. George
|Wed, May 20
|Miles Road Baptist, 816 Miles Jamison Rd.
|Summerville
|Fri, May 22
|Cathedral of Praise, 3790 Ashley Phosphate Rd.
|North Charleston
|Tue, May 26
|Clayhill Elementary, 387 South Railroad Ave.
|Ridgeville
|Thur, May 28
|Alston Middle School, 500 Bryan St.
|Summerville
|Wed, June 3
|Odyssey Education Center, 145 Hill St.
|Harleyville
|Fri, June 5
|Dorchester Presbyterian, 10290 Dorchester Rd.
|Summerville