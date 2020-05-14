Mobile COVID-19 testing sites coming to Dorchester County

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County is partnering with Fetter Health Care Network (FHCN) to station mobile COVID-19 testing sites throughout the county.

From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., patients can walk-up or drive-thru the designated sites and receive COVID-19 testing. The full cost of testing is covered by all insurance companies, however all patients will be tested regardless of insurance or ability to pay.

Patients can visit the FHCN website or call 1-800-365-7410 to request a screening. While at the screening facilities, patients are asked to wear face coverings.

The schedule for testing sites is as follows: