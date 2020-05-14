Mobile COVID-19 testing sites coming to Dorchester County

Live Now
DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County is partnering with Fetter Health Care Network (FHCN) to station mobile COVID-19 testing sites throughout the county.

From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., patients can walk-up or drive-thru the designated sites and receive COVID-19 testing. The full cost of testing is covered by all insurance companies, however all patients will be tested regardless of insurance or ability to pay.

Patients can visit the FHCN website or call 1-800-365-7410 to request a screening. While at the screening facilities, patients are asked to wear face coverings.

The schedule for testing sites is as follows:

Mon, May 18   Williams Memorial Elementary, 290 S. Metts St.St. George
Wed, May 20   Miles Road Baptist, 816 Miles Jamison Rd.Summerville
Fri, May 22   Cathedral of Praise, 3790 Ashley Phosphate Rd.North Charleston
Tue, May 26   Clayhill Elementary, 387 South Railroad Ave.Ridgeville
Thur, May 28   Alston Middle School, 500 Bryan St.Summerville
Wed, June 3   Odyssey Education Center, 145 Hill St.Harleyville
Fri, June 5   Dorchester Presbyterian, 10290 Dorchester Rd.Summerville

