DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said Monday their agency has responded to more than 70 crashes along Highway 17-Alternate over the past year.

There have been 24 non-injury crashes along the stretch of rural road from Summerville to the Dorchester/Colleton line since November 1, 2021.

But the number of crashes with injuries, or possibly even death, is much higher.

“In the same period there have been 47 accidents with injury,” said officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office. The data they provided to News 2 on Monday did not differentiate between injury and fatality.

The most recent collision along Highway 17-A happened Saturday evening near Clubhouse Road. An incident report shows that a 34-year-old trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol was injured during an auto-pedestrian crash around 5:00 p.m.

Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on November 4th. A third person was killed in a separate head-on crash near Clubhouse Road that same day.

The crash data provided to News 2 did not show the number of crashes to which the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded.