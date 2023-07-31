SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville mother is facing charges after police say her 3-year-old child shot himself in the head last month.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to an accidental shooting at a home in the White Gables subdivision on the afternoon of June 29.

According to an affidavit, the child was utilizing a tablet unsupervised in the parent’s upstairs bedroom. The mother, Sierra Morrison, had gone downstairs to watch a video at the time.

“After plugging in the tablet, the defendant went back downstairs to watch a video while her other juvenile son was watching television. Up to an hour later, the defendant heard a loud boom,” documents say.

Morrison went upstairs and found the child on the floor with the firearm by his feet. He was taken to Summerville Medical Center where he died.

Investigators say there was a locked standing gun cabinet in the parent’s bedroom but noted that there was an unsecured loaded firearm left in the top drawer of a nightstand near where the child was using his tablet.

Morris turned herself in on July 14 and was taken to the Dorchester County Detention Center on a charge of unlawful conduct toward a child.