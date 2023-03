DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State troopers say a driver is dead after crashing into a cable barrier along Interstate 95 northbound Saturday night.

According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2005 Toyota sedan was traveling north on I-95 when the driver ran off the road left and struck a cable barrier.

The crash happened at 10:24 p.m. near the 77-mile marker.

The driver died as a result of the crash.

SCHP is investigating.