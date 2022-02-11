Multiple agencies responding to apartment fire on Dorchester Road

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded to a Friday night structure fire at a Dorchester Road apartment complex.

According to Charleston County dispatch, units from Charleston were sent to the Colonial Village at Waters Edge apartments on the 9900 block of Dorchester Road to provide mutual aid shortly before 9:00 p.m.

The Summerville Police Department was also called in around that time to help safely evacuate residents. Summerville PD also assist with traffic control.

News 2 crews are en route to the scene.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

