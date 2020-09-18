National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado touched down Thursday in Reevesville

REEVESVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service in Charleston confirmed a tornado touched down in Dorchester County on Thursday as severe weather associated with Tropical Depression Sally moved through the region.

According to NWS, the EF1 tornado packed winds of 105 mph and traveled 0.6 miles.

Forecasters say the tornado touched down just after 9:00 a.m. and began near a tree line easy of St. Mark Bowman Road and moved north across a tree farm on Cockadoo Farm Road in Reevesville.

Damage on the farm included dozens of snapped and uprooted trees and overturned hundreds of potted trees and shrubs.

Siding and shingles damage on some homes between Coackadoo Farm Road and Neighborhood Drive was also reported.

No injuries were reported. The National Weather Service is still investigating.