NC homicide victim found ‘entombed in concrete,’ person of interest may be in Dorchester County

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WCBD) – The Avery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of Lynn Keen (70) were found “entombed in concrete” in the basement of her Lincolnville Falls home.

Keen’s family reported her missing on July 30 after not hearing from her since June 14. On August 2, authorities found Keen’s vehicle abandoned in Cherokee.

Keen

Detectives got a search warrant for Keen’s home and discovered “human remains entombed in concrete in the basement.” Dental records indicated that the remains belonged to Keen. An autopsy revealed that Keen did not die of natural causes.

Keen’s live-in caretaker, Elizabeth Freeman (53), has been identified as a person of interest in the case. She is wanted on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, financial card theft, and identity theft.

Freeman is 5’4″ and around 200 pounds with shoulder length blond hair.

She may be in Dorchester County, SC or Cummings, GA with family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tim Austin with the Avery County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 386-7213.