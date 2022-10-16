NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities on Sunday apprehended a 23-year-old murder suspect.

Avery Aaron Adams was arrested on several charges in connection to a shooting that happened on October 5.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, police responded to reports of a shooting on Peppertree Lane around 2:34 p.m.

Upon arrival, police located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. One victim, Dominique Whitehead, died at the scene.

Through an investigation, Adams was identified as the suspect.

On Sunday, police arrested Adams during a traffic stop on the charges of murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and two counts of attempted murder.

Adams is being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.