NCPD investigating Monday night shooting

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a shooting from Monday night.

According to reports, police responded to shots being heard around 5:00 PM on Cambridge Ave.

Officers found one male victim was shot multiple times in the upper back and right arm areas.

The victim and his passenger say that they were driving home from work and just got off the interstate heading towards Azalea Dr. Once getting on Cambridge Ave. they began to hear gunshots and when the male victim hopped out of the car is when they noticed he had been shot.

The victim was taken to MUSC for treatment.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the North Charleston Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES