NCPD investigating Monday night shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a shooting from Monday night.

According to reports, police responded to shots being heard around 5:00 PM on Cambridge Ave.

Officers found one male victim was shot multiple times in the upper back and right arm areas.

The victim and his passenger say that they were driving home from work and just got off the interstate heading towards Azalea Dr. Once getting on Cambridge Ave. they began to hear gunshots and when the male victim hopped out of the car is when they noticed he had been shot.

The victim was taken to MUSC for treatment.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the North Charleston Police Department.